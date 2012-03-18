FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comedy '21 Jump Street' rules weekend box office
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

Comedy '21 Jump Street' rules weekend box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 18 (Reuters) - A comedy version of 1980s television show “21 Jump Street” topped movie box office charts with an estimated $35.0 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend.

Animated movie “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” followed in second place with $22.8 million, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. Sci-fi epic “John Carter” finished in third place with $13.5 million.

The movie division of Sony Corp released “21 Jump Street.” Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “The Lorax.” “John Carter” was released by Walt Disney Co.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.