April 1, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

'Hunger Games' No. 1 again at box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 1 (Reuters) - “The Hunger Games” dominated box office charts in the United States and Canada for the second straight weekend, adding to its record-setting debut a week ago.

“Hunger Games” pulled in $61.1 million from Friday through Sunday at domestic theaters, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. The movie about teens forced to fight to the death has grossed $251 million in North America (United States and Canada) during its first 10 days of release, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment said.

“Hunger Games” stormed into theaters last weekend with the third-highest grossing domestic opening in film history and biggest for a non-sequel.

Second place for this weekend belonged to action sequel “Wrath of the Titans” with $34.2 million. “Mirror Mirror,” a family-oriented Snow White story, brought in $19 million, taking third place.

“Wrath of the Titans” was released by Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. Privately held Relativity Media distributed “Mirror Mirror” in the United States and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.

