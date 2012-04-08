'Hunger Games' fever leads box office

April 8 (Reuters) - Movie blockbuster “The Hunger Games” topped U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a third straight weekend, holding off fresh competition from a 3D remake of “Titanic” and comedy sequel “American Reunion.”

“Hunger Games” pulled in an estimated $33.5 million from Friday through Sunday, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment Corp said.

Studio estimates showed “American Reunion” rung up $21.5 million and finished second. “Titanic 3D” sailed into third place with $17.4 million.

“American Reunion” was released by Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures. Paramount Corp, a division of Viacom Inc , distributed “Titanic 3D.”