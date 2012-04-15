FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-'Hunger Games' takes fourth box office crown
April 15, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-'Hunger Games' takes fourth box office crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 15 (Reuters) - The blockbuster movie “The Hunger Games” topped three new films over the weekend to earn its fourth straight box office title.

The survival story about an oppressive society’s teen death match brought in $21.5 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

Fox’s comedy “The Three Stooges” finished the weekend in second place with $17.1 million. Third place belonged to the horror film “The Cabin in the Woods”, which pulled in $14.9 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “Hunger Games” and “Cabin in the Woods.” News Corp’s 20th Century Fox studio distributed “Three Stooges.”

