FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Hunger Games' gives up box office crown
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

'Hunger Games' gives up box office crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 22 (Reuters) - Romantic comedy “Think Like a Man” topped the domestic movie box office charts during the weekend, ending the four-week winning streak of the blockbuster movie “The Hunger Games.”

“Think Like a Man” earned $33 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

New romantic movie “The Lucky One” finished second with $22.8 million. “Hunger Games” fell to third place, pulling in $14.5 million.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Think Like a Man.” “The Lucky One” was distributed by Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. studio, and “Hunger Games” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.