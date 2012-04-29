'Think Like a Man' scores second box office win

LOS ANGELES, April 29 (Reuters) - Romantic comedy “Think Like a Man” won the weekend box office race for a second straight weekend with $18 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

New animated movie “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” landed in the No. 2 spot with $11.4 million from Friday through Sunday. Third place belonged to love story “The Lucky One,” which took in $11.3 million during its second weekend in theaters.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Think Like a Man” and “Pirates.” Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. studio distributed “The Lucky One.”