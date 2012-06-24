FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney's 'Brave' conquers movie box offices
June 24, 2012

Disney's 'Brave' conquers movie box offices

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - Animated family movie “Brave,” about a rebellious Scottish princess, rode to the top of the weekend box office charts in the United States and Canada with $66.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

“Brave,” the new fairy tale from Walt Disney Co’s Pixar studio, knocked another animated adventure, “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted,” to second place with just over $20 million at domestic box offices after two weeks at No. 1.

Taking the No. 3 slot, new thriller “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” brought in $16.5 million domestically.

“Madagascar 3” was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. . “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

