'Spider-Man' film nets $65 million in box office win
July 8, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

'Spider-Man' film nets $65 million in box office win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Reuters) - A new “Spider-Man” movie about the web-slinging superhero captured the weekend movie box office title with $65 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield opened with a $7.5 million in midnight showings on Tuesday and remained strong through the U.S. Independence Day holiday and the weekend. The franchise reboot has snared $140 million during its domestic run, distributor Sony Pictures said.

In second place for the weekend, comedy “Ted” about a man and his foul-mouthed teddy bear pulled in $32.6 million during its second weekend in theaters. Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released the film, which has grossed more than $120 million.

The No. 3 slot went to “Brave,” an animated fairy tale from Walt Disney Co’s Pixar studio. The movie earned $20.2 million from Friday through Sunday.

