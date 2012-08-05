Batman knocks down 'Total Recall' to win box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” took the weekend box office title for a third time, beating back a challenge from science fiction remake “Total Recall.”

“Dark Knight Rises” brought in an estimated $36.4 million from theaters in the United States and Canada, distributor Warner Bros said on Sunday. The movie is the third film in a popular trilogy starring Christian Bale as the caped crusader.

“Total Recall” finished in distant second place with $26 million from Friday through Sunday. The film stars Colin Farrell in a remake of a 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.

The No. 3 spot went to family sequel “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,” which grabbed $14.7 million.

Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc, released “Dark Knight Rises.” Sony Corp’s movie studio distributed “Total Recall,” and News Corp’s 20th Century Fox studio released “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”