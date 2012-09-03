FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Possession' grips Labor Day weekend box office
September 3, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

'The Possession' grips Labor Day weekend box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Horror film “The Possession” took hold of the No. 1 spot at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the Labor Day holiday weekend, grabbing an estimated $21.3 million in ticket sales.

The supernatural thriller about a young woman inhabited by a demon beat new Prohibition-era crime drama “Lawless,” the second-place finisher with $13.0 million from Friday through Monday.

Two-time champion “Expendables 2,” starring 1980s action heroes Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, fell to the No. 3 spot, earning $11.2 million, according to studio estimates.

Lions Gate Entertainment released “The Possession” and “Expendables 2.” The Weinstein Co distributed “Lawless.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
