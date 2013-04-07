FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Evil Dead' slashes cave men, dinosaurs for big box office win
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

'Evil Dead' slashes cave men, dinosaurs for big box office win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - “Evil Dead,” the blood-drenched remake of the 1981 horror classic, “The Evil Dead,” scared up $26 million in its first weekend to win the box office race, slashing past another familiar story, the 3D re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dinosaur blockbuster, “Jurassic Park.”

The supernatural story of five twenty-something friends who battle demons in a remote cabin, “Evil Dead” far surpassed industry projections of about $20 million for the film following a strong $1.8 million in midnight showings on Thursday.

Last weekend’s box office leader, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” fought its way into a virtual tie with animated Stone Age comedy “The Croods,” now in its third week in theaters, with each taking in $21.1 million, according to estimates from Hollywood.com’s box office division.

The 3-D “Jurassic Park” re-release was fourth with $18.2 million in ticket sales, and “Olympus Has Fallen” rounded out the top five with sales of $10 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.