Tom Cruise takes back box office with 'Oblivion'

April 21 (Reuters) - Tom Cruise’s post-apocalyptic thriller “Oblivion” wiped out the box office competition, racking up $38.2 million over the weekend in its U.S. and Canadian debut.

The debut of “Oblivion” knocked baseball movie “42” into second place, according to studio estimates. The drama about Jackie Robinson, the first black player in the major leagues, earned $18 million from Friday through Sunday after leading the charts a week ago.

In third place, animated Stone Age comedy “The Croods” earned $9.5 million during its fifth weekend in theaters.

Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released “Oblivion.” Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros distributed “42.” “The Croods” was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by News Corp’s 20th Century Fox.