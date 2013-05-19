FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Star Trek' sequel tops weekend box office in North America
May 19, 2013

'Star Trek' sequel tops weekend box office in North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Sci-fi movie “Star Trek Into Darkness” journeyed to the top of weekend box office charts as the latest voyage of the Starship Enterprise pulled in $70.6 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The new 3D installment in the “Star Trek” franchise knocked the mighty “Iron Man 3” to second place. The superhero sequel from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios grossed $35.2 million over the weekend.

“Into Darkness” stars Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock, the pointy-eared, human-Vulcan first officer. The film added $13.5 million from shows on Wednesday evening and Thursday, for a total of $84.1 million through Sunday.

In third place, lavish Jazz Age drama “The Great Gatsby” grossed $23.4 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. The 3D movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio in a film adaptation of the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released “Star Trek Into Darkness” and Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. distributed “The Great Gatsby.”

