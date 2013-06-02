FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Fast & Furious' rolls over Will Smith's 'After Earth'
June 2, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

'Fast & Furious' rolls over Will Smith's 'After Earth'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Car chase sequel “Fast & Furious 6” kept racing at U.S. and Canadian box offices, leading all movies for a second straight weekend and finishing far in front of Will Smith and son’s new sci-fi film “After Earth.”

“Fast & Furious” racked up $34.5 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. The sixth installment in the billion-dollar franchise takes the action to London, where stars Vin Diesel and Dwyane Johnson lead their crew on a mission to take down an international ring of mercenary drivers.

In the No. 2 slot was comedy heist caper “Now You See Me” pulled in $28.1 million. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg in the story of street magicians who stage large-scale magic shows during which they rob banks and distribute money to the audience.

“After Earth,” starring Smith and his son Jaden Smith, earned $27 million to finish in third place. The film takes place 1,000 years after an apocalypse forced humans to escape from Earth, where a boy and his father are stranded after a crash landing and looking for help.

Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released “Fast & Furious 6.” “Now You See Me” was distributed Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment . “After Earth” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio.

