FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Monsters University" scares zombies to lead box office
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

"Monsters University" scares zombies to lead box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - “Monsters University,” the prequel to Pixar’s 2001 animated blockbuster “Monsters, Inc.,” scared up $82 million in weekend ticket sales to easily outdistance the week’s other new movie, the big-budget apocalyptic thriller “World War Z.”

“World War Z,”, the story of a zombie pandemic starring Brad Pitt, collected impressive domestic ticket sales of $66 million, according to studio estimates made available to Reuters.

Last week’s top movie, the Superman reboot “Man of Steel” , was third with ticket sales of $41.2 million.

“This Is the End,” the apocalyptic comedy written by star Seth Rogen and his childhood friend Evan Goldberg, collected $13 million to take fourth place, according to the box office division of Hollywood.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.