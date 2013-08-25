'The Butler' works its way to second box office win

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Civil rights drama “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” took home its second U.S. and Canadian box office title, topping a Jennifer Aniston comedy and a newly released supernatural teen film.

“The Butler,” the story of an African American man who served as a White House butler for eight U.S. presidents, earned $17 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. Forest Whitaker stars as the title character opposite Oprah Winfrey as his hard-drinking wife. “The Butler” also topped movie charts a week ago.

Jennifer Aniston comedy “We’re the Millers” again came in second, with $13.5 million.

“Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” based on a popular series of young adult novels, took the No. 3 slot, ringing up $9.3 million. The film stars Lily Collins as a teen girl who tries to protect the world from demons.

The Weinstein Company distributed “The Butler.” Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Mortal Instruments.” Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, distributed “We’re the Millers.”