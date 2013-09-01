FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'One Direction' edges 'Butler', sings its way to box office win
September 1, 2013 / 4:35 PM / in 4 years

'One Direction' edges 'Butler', sings its way to box office win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 1(Reuters) - Concert film “One Direction: This is Us,” a Sony Pictures/TriStar release featuring the red-hot British boy band One Direction, won the weekend box office race with ticket sales of $17 million, edging the civil rights drama “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” which had led for the past two weeks.

“The Butler,” starring Forest Whitaker as a long-serving White House butler, generated $14.7 million in ticket sales at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates which did not include projected sales for the Monday Labor Day holiday.

Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Aniston hit, “We’re the Millers,” also starring Jason Sudeikis in the drug smuggling comedy, was third with $12.6 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

