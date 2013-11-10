Marvel's 'Thor' soars to top of movie charts

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Marvel superhero Thor pounded his box office competitors over the weekend, muscling movie sequel “Thor: The Dark World” to the top of U.S. and Canadian charts with a hefty $86.1 million in debut ticket sales.

The film starring Chris Hemsworth trounced some of last week’s top movies. Raunchy comedy “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” finished in second place with $11.3 million from Friday through Sunday, according to Hollywood.com.

“Free Birds,” the 3D movie featuring the voices of Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson as turkeys who team up and travel back in time to get turkey off of Thanksgiving dinner plates, earned the No. 3 slot with $11.2 million, just ahead of senior citizen buddy comedy “Last Vegas” which took in $11.1 million.

“Thor: The Dark World,” released by Walt Disney Co, is a sequel to 2011 film “Thor.” The new installment co-stars Natalie Portman as the love interest for Thor, who battles with his brother, the villainous Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston.

“Bad Grandpa” stars comedian Johnny Knoxville in disguise as an 86-year-old man who travels cross-country with his 8-year-old grandson, pulling pranks on unsuspecting people they encounter on the way.

“Bad Grandpa” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, distributed “Last Vegas.” “Free Birds” was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.