'Thor' reigns over U.S., Canada box office for 2nd week
November 17, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

'Thor' reigns over U.S., Canada box office for 2nd week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Superhero sequel “Thor: The Dark World” ruled U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a second weekend, hauling in $38.4 million to beat romantic comedy “The Best Man Holiday,” according to studio estimates on Sunday.

“Thor,” from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios, stars Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder who battles to save his homeland from an enemy force. Tom Hiddleston co-stars as his conniving brother, Loki.

“The Best Man Holiday,” a Christmas-themed sequel to 1999 film “The Best Man,” earned $30.6 million in its debut from Friday through Sunday. In the new installment, nine stars from the original film, including Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard and Morris Chestnut, come back for a reunion that tests marriages and friendships.

In third place, senior citizen buddy comedy “Last Vegas” rung up $8.9 million. The movie stars Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas and Kevin Kline as four friends who gather for a bachelor party.

Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released “Best Man Holiday.” “Last Vegas” was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.

