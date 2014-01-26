FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Ride Along' rumbles to a second win at U.S. box office
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

'Ride Along' rumbles to a second win at U.S. box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - “Ride Along,” a buddy cop comedy starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, raced to the top of the weekend box office charts for the second week in a row, collecting $21.2 million in ticket sales.

The Afghanistan war tale “Lone Survivor” took the No. 2 spot with ticket sales of $12.6 million. Mark Wahlberg plays the role of the only one of four U.S. SEALs to return from a vicious fire fight with Taliban fighters.

The animated film “The Nut Job,” featuring the voices of Will Arnett and Katherine Heigl, was third with $12.3 million in sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio figures provided by Rentrak.

In a week in which the top three films mirrored last week’s results, “I, Frankenstein,” an action film in which Victor Frankenstein’s creation is reimagined as a hero battling gargoyles, was the only major new release. It opened in sixth place with ticket sales of $8.3 million.

“Ride Along” and “Lone Survivor” were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast. Lionsgate distributed “I, Frankenstein.” “The Nut Job” was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of U.S. theater chains Regal Entertainment and AMC Theatres. (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.