FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Awkward Moment' can't put brakes on 'Ride Along' at U.S. box office
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

'Awkward Moment' can't put brakes on 'Ride Along' at U.S. box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Buddy cop comedy ”Ride Along, starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, cruised to a third straight weekend at the top of the box office charts, outearning new release “That Awkward Moment.”

“Ride Along” collected $12.3 million in ticket sales over what was a slow Super Bowl weekend at many domestic movie theaters, followed by the long-running Disney hit, “Frozen,” which earned $9.3 million.

“That Awkward Moment” was third with $9 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. The film stars Zac Efron as one of three friends who pledge to stay single.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.