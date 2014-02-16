FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Lego' topples 'Last Night,' 'RoboCop' to win box office title
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 16, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

'Lego' topples 'Last Night,' 'RoboCop' to win box office title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 16 - “The Lego Movie,” an animated film that depicts a world based on the colorful toy blocks, collected $48.8 million to top box office charts, finishing far ahead of the romantic comedy “About Last Night” with ticket sales of $27 million on a U.S. holiday weekend that kicked off on Valentine’s Day.

“RoboCop,” a remake of the 1987 science fiction film about a part-man, part-cyborg crime fighter, was third with sales of $21.5 million from Friday to Sunday, according to studio reports. Monday marks the federal Presidents Day holiday.

Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Nick Zieminski

