FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Captain America' soars above 'Rio 2' birds to win box office
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

'Captain America' soars above 'Rio 2' birds to win box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Marvel’s red-white-and-blue superhero soared to a second straight box office win in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” beating out new animated movie “Rio 2,” the story of a family of Brazilian birds on a trip to the Amazon.

Walt Disney Co’s “Captain America,” which set an April ticket sales record when it opened a week ago, pulled in another $41.4 million from Friday to Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The “Rio” sequel from 20th Century Fox debuted with $39 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

Low-budget horror flick “Oculus,” a new film from “Paranormal Activity” producer Jason Blum, finished in third place, collecting $12 million.

“Rio 2,” a sequel to a 2011 film, features the voices of Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway as parents of a bird family that travels to the Amazon to try to save their endangered brothers and sisters.

“Captain America” stars Chris Evans as a scrawny World War Two reject given superpowers from an experimental serum. The film is a follow up to 2011 hit “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Privately held Relativity Media released “Oculus.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.