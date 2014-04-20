FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Captain America' soars again, tops 'Rio 2' to win U.S. box office
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

'Captain America' soars again, tops 'Rio 2' to win U.S. box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Marvel’s superhero in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” claimed a third straight box office win, collecting $26.6 million at the domestic box office to beat the colorful birds of animated film “Rio 2,” which generated $22.5 million in ticket sales.

“Heaven Is for Real,” based on a best-selling Christian book about a boy who claims to have witnessed heaven during surgery, was a strong third with $21.5 million over the Easter holiday weekend.

“Transcendence,” the heavily promoted science fiction thriller starring Johnny Depp as an artificial intelligence researcher, was a disappointing fourth with $11.2 million, according to studio estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.

“Rio 2” was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. Walt Disney distributed “Captain America.” “Transcendence” was distributed by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Sony’s Tri Star unit distributed “Heaven Is for Real.”

Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.