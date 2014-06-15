FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Jump Street' guns down 'Dragon' to lead weekend box office
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2014 / 4:01 PM / in 3 years

'Jump Street' guns down 'Dragon' to lead weekend box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - “22 Jump Street,” starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as cops who return to college undercover, collected $60 million in ticket sales at domestic theaters over the weekend, out-gunning animated “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2,” the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster, totaled $50 million from Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian box offices, according to studio estimates.

”How to Train Your Dragon 2“ was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox’s Fox studio. Sony’s Columbia Pictures released ”22 Jump Street.

Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.