'Man' beats '22 Jump Street,' 'Dragon' to win weekend box office
June 22, 2014

'Man' beats '22 Jump Street,' 'Dragon' to win weekend box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - “Think Like A Man Too”, a sequel to the 2012 comedy based on Steve Harvey’s book “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man”, collected $30 million in ticket sales to lead the weekend box office, outdistancing last weekend’s top film “22 Jump Street”.

In a rare summer week with no big-budget movie openings, “22 Jump Street”, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, generated $29 million in sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters for the three days ending on Sunday, according to studio estimates.

The animated film “How to Train Your Dragon 2” was third with $25.3 million in its second week. (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sophie Hares)

