FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Transformers" crushes "Tammy," "Evil" to lead weekend box office
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

"Transformers" crushes "Tammy," "Evil" to lead weekend box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - “Transformers: Age of Extinction” collected $36.4 million in ticket sales over the three-day July 4 weekend, storming ahead of new films “Tammy,” “Deliver Us From Evil” and “Earth to Echo” to lead the U.S. and Canadian box office for a second consecutive weekend.

The special effects-laden blockbuster, starring Mark Wahlberg and a cast of form-changing robots, had the biggest opening weekend of the year last weekend with $100 million in ticket sales.

The comedy “Tammy,” starring Melissa McCarthy as a fast food worker who has a very bad day, was second with $21.2 million. Horror film “Deliver Us from Evil” generated sales of $9.5 million for third place.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom, distributed “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” “Tammy” was released by Time Warner’s studio Warner Brothers, and Sony distributed “Deliver Us from Evil.” (Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.