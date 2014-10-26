FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Ouija' spells out win on U.S., Canada movie charts
October 26, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

'Ouija' spells out win on U.S., Canada movie charts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - “Ouija,” a horror film inspired by the board said to contact the dead, haunted the top of movie charts in the United States and Canada, collecting $20 million in weekend ticket sales and knocking Brad Pitt’s “Fury” out of first place.

Another new entry, action thriller “John Wick” starring Keanu Reeves as a hit man out for revenge, debuted in second, taking in $14.2 million from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

“Fury,” a World War Two drama about a U.S. Army tank crew, earned $13 million to claim the No. 3 spot, while Ben Affleck’s mystery thriller “Gone Girl” grossed $11.1 million, finishing fourth.

The low-budget “Ouija” drew pre-Halloween crowds in the mood for a good scare. The movie tells the story of a group of young girls who reach out to the spirit world in search of answers about their friend’s mysterious death.

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures released “Ouija.” “Fury” was distributed by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Gone Girl” was released by 20th Century Fox, the movie studio owned by 21st Century Fox. “John Wick” was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

