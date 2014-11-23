FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Hunger Games' tops U.S. chart with $123 million on opening weekend
November 23, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

'Hunger Games' tops U.S. chart with $123 million on opening weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The third installment of the blockbuster Hunger Games action movie series starring Jennifer Lawrence tallied $123 million in ticket sales to top weekend box office charts, according to studio estimates.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1” scored the year’s biggest U.S. opening and added a further $152 million at overseas box offices for a global tally of $275 million.

Walt Disney’s animated action film “Big Hero 6” was second, with ticket sales of $20.1 million for the three days from Friday through Sunday pushing its three-week total to $135.7 million.

Director Christopher Nolan’s space adventure “Interstellar” was third with $15.1 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices. It has taken in $120.6 million since opening on Nov. 5.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1” was distributed by Lionsgate. Disney released “Big Hero 6”, while “Interstellar” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom .

Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by David Goodman

