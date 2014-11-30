'Mockingjay' disarms 'Penguins' to retain top spot at U.S. box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1,” the third film in the dystopian action series starring Jennifer Lawrence, collected $56.9 million to hold off advances by animated films “Penguins of Madagascar” and “Big Hero 6” and claim victory at the U.S. holiday weekend box office.

“Penguins of Madagascar,” the fourth in the series of “Madagascar” films, took second place with ticket sales of $25.8 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters for the three days ending on Sunday, according to tracking firm Rentrak.

Walt Disney’s “Big Hero 6,” the box office champion three weeks ago, was third with $18.8 million in ticket sales. The film has generated $167 million since its Nov. 7 release.

“Mockingjay,” in which Lawrence plays the young archer who leads a rebellion, recorded $82.7 million in ticket sales over the five-day Thanksgiving Day weekend. It has generated more than $225 million since opening on Nov. 21.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1” was distributed by Lionsgate. Dreamworks released “Penguins of Madagascar.”