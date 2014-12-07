FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Mockingjay' rumbles on to lead slow post-Thanksgiving weekend
December 7, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

'Mockingjay' rumbles on to lead slow post-Thanksgiving weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as the young archer who rallies the downtrodden citizens of a dystopian society, collected $21.6 million to lead the box office charts for a third consecutive weekend.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Penguins of Madagascar” was second with $11.1 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters during a slow post-Thanksgiving weekend, when moviegoers traditionally turn their attention toward shopping.

“Horrible Bosses 2”, starring Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as entrepreneurs who help to stage a kidnapping to get ahead, was third with $8.6 million in sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

Lionsgate distributed the latest Hunger Games instalment, while “The Penguins of Madagascar” was released by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. Warner Brothers, owned by Time Warner, distributed “Horrible Bosses 2”.

Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
