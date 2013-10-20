FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sandra Bullock, 'Gravity' rocket past 'Carrie' to win box office
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2013 / 4:35 PM / in 4 years

Sandra Bullock, 'Gravity' rocket past 'Carrie' to win box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The 3-D outer space thriller, “Gravity,” continued to rocket past its box office competition over the weekend, eclipsing newcomer “Carrie,” to maintain its tight grip on the U.S. and Canadian box offices.

“Gravity,” starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in space, grabbed $31 million in ticket sales at North American theaters to hold the top spot for the third consecutive weekend. It had overall ticket sales of more than $170.6 million.

“Captain Phillips,” a Tom Hanks movie based on a real-life pirate attack on a ship, was second with $17.3 million in ticket sales.

“Gravity” beat the $17 million made by “Carrie,” which came in third. The remake of the 1976 horror film starring Sissy Spacek stars 16-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz as the shy girl who wreaks havoc on her tormentors by using her telekinetic powers to destroy her high school prom.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.