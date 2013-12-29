'Hobbit' blasts past newcomers to claim third box office crown

LOS ANGELES/ NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” the special-effects-laden tale that pits dwarfs against a dragon, blasted to its third consecutive box office win, collecting $29.9 million over the post-Christmas weekend to beat newcomers “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Walt Disney’s animated film “Frozen” was second with ticket sales of $28.8 million in its third week, ahead of Will Ferrell’s quirky comedy “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” which collected $20.2 million.