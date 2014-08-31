FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Guardians of the Galaxy' wins weekend, tops this year's box office universe
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

'Guardians of the Galaxy' wins weekend, tops this year's box office universe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The “Guardians of the Galaxy” misfits reached a new box office stratosphere over the U.S. Labor Day weekend, soaring past fellow Marvel hero “Captain America” to become the highest-grossing domestic movie of 2014.

“Guardians” rung up $16.3 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, topping weekend charts for the third time since its Aug. 1 debut, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. Total domestic sales climbed to $274.6 million, surpassing the $259.8 million earned by April release, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The offbeat “Guardians” stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana as leaders of a group of warriors that includes a talking raccoon and a human-like tree.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” a reboot of the franchise born in 1980s comic books, ranked second with $11.8 million domestically from Friday through Sunday.

“If I Stay,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz as a girl who has an out-of-body experience after a catastrophic car accident, took the No. 3 spot with $9.3 million.

Low-budget horror flick “As Above, So Below” debuted in fourth, collecting an estimated $8.3 million. The movie follows a team of explorers as they venture through the Paris catacombs.

Walt Disney Co released “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures distributed “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, distributed “As Above, So Below.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.