'Gone Girl' remains atop U.S. and Canada box office chart
October 12, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

'Gone Girl' remains atop U.S. and Canada box office chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ben Affleck’s movie thriller “Gone Girl” dominated U.S. and Canadian movie charts for a second consecutive weekend, collecting $26.8 million in ticket sales to beat challenges from four new films that fought for moviegoer dollars.

New action movie “Dracula Untold” finished second with $23.5 million while Walt Disney Co family comedy “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” was third, earning $19.1 million from Friday through Sunday according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

Horror flick “Annabelle”, last weekend’s runner-up, landed in the No. 4 slot with $16.4 million.

“Gone Girl” stars Affleck as a writer who becomes the prime suspect when his wife, played by Rosamund Pike, goes missing. The movie is based on a best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn.

In “Dracula Untold” Luke Evans plays the man who eventually transforms into the famous creature of the night.

“Alexander”, a film adaptation of a classic children’s book, tells the story of a perpetually unlucky pre-teen boy, who is portrayed by Australian newcomer Ed Oxenbould. Jennifer Garner and Steve Carrell play his parents.

A scary porcelain doll is the lead character in “Annabelle” which is a spin-off from 2013 horror hit “The Conjuring”.

“Gone Girl” was released by 20th Century Fox, the movie studio owned by 21st Century Fox. Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. studio distributed “Annabelle”. “Dracula Untold” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
