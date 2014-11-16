FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Dumb and Dumber' sequel outmuscles 'Hero' to claim weekend box office victory
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

'Dumb and Dumber' sequel outmuscles 'Hero' to claim weekend box office victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - “Dumb and Dumber To”, the sequel to the 1994 comedy that raised stupidity to an art form, outmuscled last week’s top film “Big Hero 6” to win the box office race with $38.1 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

“Hero”, Walt Disney Co’s animated story of a boy and his robot, settled for a close second with $36 million, according to estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.

Director Christopher Nolan’s space adventure “Interstellar” collected $29.2 million for third place.

“Dumb and Dumber” was released by Comcast’s Universal Pictures. Paramount, a unit of Viacom, distributed “Interstellar.” (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.