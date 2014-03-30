FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

'Noah' rains down on 'Divergent', 'Muppets' to win U.S. box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - “Noah”, starring Russell Crowe as the biblical figure who built an ark to save his family and specimens of every animal from the great flood, collected $44 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales to lead the weekend box office.

It sailed past last weekend’s winner, “Divergent”, which is based on the novel by Veronica Roth about a dystopian world divided into factions. “Divergent” collected $26.5 million and a total of $95 million since its March 21 release.

“Muppets Most Wanted”, starring Ty Burrell and Tina Fey with Jim Henson’s furry puppets, was third with $11.4 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates provided by Rentrak.

“Noah” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. Walt Disney Co distributed “Muppets”. “Divergent” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sophie Hares)

