The top films at the North American box office
August 3, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug 1, led by “Guardians of the Galaxy,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 94.0 million 2 (1) Lucy...................................$ 18.3 million 3 (*) Get On Up..............................$ 14.0 million 4 (2) Hercules...............................$ 10.7 million 5 (3) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 8.7 million 6 (5) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 6.4 million 7 (4) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 5.6 million 8 (6) Sex Tape...............................$ 3.6 million 9 (8) And So It Goes.........................$ 3.3 million 10 (10) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 3.3 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 189.3 million Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 94.0 million Lucy..........................................$ 79.6 million The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 63.0 million Hercules......................................$ 52.3 million Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 47.6 million Sex Tape......................................$ 33.9 million Get On Up.....................................$ 14.0 million And So It Goes................................$ 10.5 million A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 7.1 million “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Planes, Fire and Rescue” were distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Get on Up,” “Lucy” and “The Purge: Anarchy” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Hercules” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Sex Tape” was distributed by Sony Corp. “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. “And So It Goes” was released by privately held Clarius Entertainment. “A Most Wanted Man” was released by Roadside Attractions.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski

