'Nightcrawler' passes 'Ouija,' 'Fury' to lead box office
#Market News
November 2, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

'Nightcrawler' passes 'Ouija,' 'Fury' to lead box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - “Nightcrawler,” a dark crime thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a cameraman in the high-speed world of siren-chasing journalism, topped sluggish weekend domestic box office charts with $10.9 million in ticket sales.

“Ouija,” last weekend’s box office leader, was second by a razor-thin margin, selling just $8,760 fewer in tickets in a weekend slowed by candy-gathering Halloween trick-or-treaters and revelers, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

The World War Two war film “Fury” was third with $9.1 million for the three days from Friday through Sunday in the United States and Canada.

Open Road Films, a joint venture of Regal Entertainment and AMC Entertainment, released “Nightcrawler.” “Fury” was distributed by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Ouija” was released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

