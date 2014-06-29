FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
June 29, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting June 27, led by “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 100.0 million

2 (2) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 15.4 million 3 (3) How to Train Your Dragon 2 ............$ 13.1 million 4 (1) Think Like a Man Too ..................$ 10.4 million 5 (5) Maleficent.............................$ 8.2 million 6 (4) Jersey Boys............................$ 7.6 million 7 (6) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 5.2 million 8 (7) The Fault in Our Stars.................$ 4.8 million 9 (8) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 3.3 million 10 (9) Chef...................................$ 1.7 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 223.4 million Maleficent....................................$ 201.9 million 22 Jump Street................................$ 139.8 million How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 121.8 million The Fault in Our Stars........................$ 109.5 million Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 100.0 million Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 84.2 million Think Like a Man Too..........................$ 48.2 million Jersey Boys...................................$ 27.3 million Chef..........................................$ 19.4 million

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “22 Jump Street” and “Think Like A Man Too” were distributed by Sony Corp. “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. “Maleficent” was distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Jersey Boys” and “Edge of Tomorrow” were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Chef” was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture of Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Ronald Grover in Los Angeles and Chris Michaud in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
