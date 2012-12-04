FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOX hires former NYSE executive Ed Boyle to head strategy
December 4, 2012

BOX hires former NYSE executive Ed Boyle to head strategy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The BOX Options Exchange said on Monday that it has hired Ed Boyle, a former NYSE Euronext executive, to lead business development and strategy.

Boyle, as the new senior vice president, will report to BOX Chief Executive Tony McCormick starting Jan. 1 and joins Patty Kevin-Schuler in business development, BOX said in a statement.

Boyle was vice president at TD Securities from 2002 to 2007. He was in charge of the two U.S. options markets at NYSE Euronext for just over three years. He left that position on December 2010 to become managing director in a strategy role at automated trading firm Getco LLC until June 2012.

BOX’s equity option market share last month stood at 3.35 percent out of 10 U.S. options venues, according to data from OCC, which clears all U.S. listed options.

The BOX Options Exchange was able to act as its own self-regulatory organization in mid-May after receiving approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The exchange is owned by the Toronto Stock Exchange and seven broker-dealers. TMX Group Inc currently owns 53.8 percent of parent company BOX Holdings Group LLC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
