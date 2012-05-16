FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Boyd Gaming buys Peninsula Gaming for $1.45 bln to boost margins
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Boyd Gaming buys Peninsula Gaming for $1.45 bln to boost margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Expects deal to close by end of 2012

* Says deal to add to earnings immediately

* Boyd shares up 12 pct

May 16 (Reuters) - Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp said it will buy Peninsula Gaming for $1.45 billion to add five properties in Kansas, Iowa and Louisiana.

“The properties operate in locations with limited gaming supply and stable tax and regulatory environments, resulting in attractive EBITDA margins,” Boyd said in a statement.

Las Vegas-based Boyd expects the deal to close by the end of the year and immediately add to earnings.

The company, which owns and operates 17 gaming properties, has obtained committed financing for the transaction. It will fund the transaction with $200 million in cash and about $1.2 billion in debt.

Greenhill & Co advised Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming shares, which closed at $6.98 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 12 percent after the bell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
