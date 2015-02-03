FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Boyner Group mandates for possible stake sale options in retail unit
February 3, 2015

Turkey's Boyner Group mandates for possible stake sale options in retail unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkish non-food retail Boyner Group has mandated investment firm Unlu & Co to explore stake sale opportunities in its subsidiary Ay Marka Magazacilik, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

“In case of (high) demand for Ay Magazacilik, the whole of the company could be sold,” a source said. Boyner Group declined to comment.

Ay Magazacilik includes clothing brands such as Network and Fabrika as well as shoe seller Divarese. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

