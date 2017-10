ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish retail group Boyner Holding, which owns listed Boyner Magazacilik, said on Friday it acquired 63 percent of Turkish retailer YKM for 190 million lira ($108 million).

Boyner Holding Chairman Cem Boyner said at a news conference they had signed an accord to buy the stake, which was Turkey’s largest ever deal in non-food retail. ($1 = 1.7611 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Seda Sezer)