China focused Boyu Capital raises $1.5bln for 2nd buyout fund -sources

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China-focused private equity firm Boyu Capital, whose partners include former TPG Capital executive Mary Ma and the grandson of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, has raised $1.5 billion for its second buyout fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Boyu received more investor interest, one person with knowledge of the matter said, though the firm decided to keep the fund at $1.5 billion, which is 50 percent greater than its first fund.

Boyu declined to comment. Sources declined to be named as details of the fund were private.