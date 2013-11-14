FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boyu Capital's Ma appointed non executive director at HK's SFC
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Boyu Capital's Ma appointed non executive director at HK's SFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) appointed veteran dealmaker Mary Ma as non executive director, looking to benefit from her experience as a top executive at computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd and private equity firms TPG Capital and Boyu Capital.

Ma, a co-founder and chairman of Boyu, was appointed on Thursday to a two-year term, according to a statement from Hong Kong’s Information Services Department. She was previously a co-chairman of TPG China and chief financial officer of Lenovo.

“Ms Ma has a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial services sector. We believe that she will provide valuable contribution to the work of the SFC,” a Hong Kong government spokesman said in the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.