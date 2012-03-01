Fire hits BP oil gathering center in Alaska-state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 1 (Reuters) - BP shut a 77,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil gathering center at a key Prudhoe Bay oil field due to a fire on Wednesday, a state regulator said Thursday.

BP Exploration Alaska Inc. had a “small fire” at Gathering Center 2, a facility that separates oil from natural gas and water, said Cathy Foerster, a member of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

“They shut in the entire gathering center,” Foerster said, adding there were no injuries or explosions in the fire.

”They got the fire under control,“ she said. ”I‘m sure they’re doing an investigation.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Normal flow through the gathering center is 77,000 bpd. The shutdown appears to have caused the state’s output to decline by 55,000 bpd to 564,699 bpd on Wednesday, she said.

Foerster said she did not know whether production had resumed to normal levels.