BP says restoring oil operations at Prudhoe Bay plant

* Fire two days ago prompted shutdown

* BP began restart on Thursday

By Yereth Rosen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 2 (Reuters) - Operations at a 77,000 barrel-per-day BP oil-processing facility in Prudhoe Bay were returning to normal Friday, two days after a small fire prompted a shutdown, a company spokesman said.

Affected by the fire were operations at Gathering Center 2, one of six stations at the field that separates oil, water and natural gas.

“We started putting the plant back on line early Thursday morning,” BP spokesman Steve Rinehart said, adding operations were ramping up. “That’s a process that typically takes a few days.”

Rinehart declined to comment on production impact for Friday and the coming days of the work at the site.

Gathering Center 2 normally handles about 77,000 barrels a day, according to state officials. Wednesday’s shutdown was cited by state officials as the reason for a 55,000-barrel drop in that day’s North Slope oil output.

There were no injuries from the fire, which put itself out, and little or no apparent damage from it, Rinehart said on Thursday. The company is investigating the incident, he said.

Total North Slope production on Wednesday was 564,699 barrels, down from the previous day’s total of 619,114 barrels, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue. Thursday’s production figures were not yet available from the department.