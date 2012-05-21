BP's Azeri oil output down, gas up in Q1

BAKU, May 21 (Reuters) - BP’s crude oil output in Azerbaijan fell in the first quarter due to its earlier decision to cut production to save reserves, the company’s local venture said on Monday.

Total oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields, with total reserves of 925 million tonnes of oil, declined to 8.8 million tonnes in January-March 2012 from 9.6 million tonnes a year earlier, BP-Azerbaijan said.

“Production’s optimisation at ACG is aimed at extending a stable output level,” Tamam Bayatly, a spokeswoman for BP-Azerbaijan, told Reuters.

Total gas production at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field, with estimated reserves of 1.2 trillion cubic metres, rose to 2.0 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first three months of the year from 1.84 bcm a year earlier.

The company said that the increase in gas production at Shah Deniz was helped by the use of four drilling wells in the first quarter versus three in the same quarter of last year.