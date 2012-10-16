FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP says execs to leave Baku unit, no link to output decline
October 16, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

BP says execs to leave Baku unit, no link to output decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - BP, facing criticism in Azerbaijan for a fall in crude oil output at a BP-led project which the government has blamed for an $8 billion hole in its finances, said two senior executives would leave its Azeri unit.

Both have the rank of vice president. One will retire and another will become vice president of BP’s Global Wells Institute.

BP’s Baku spokeswoman, Tamam Bayatly, said the departures had been planned for a long time.

Last week Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused the British major of making “false promises” on output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli group of fields. Aliyev had said BP promised to rectify the problems and replace the people responsible.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
